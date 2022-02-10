SC reports nearly 3,000 new COVID cases, 119 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,976 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 1,647 confirmed and 1,329 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 13.8%, DHEC said.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 49 16 65 Berkeley County 63 52 115 Charleston County 149 68 217 Colleton County 13 4 17 Dorchester County 41 53 94 Georgetown County 21 22 43 Williamsburg County 3 6 9

The data also included 119 deaths, 87 of which were listed as confirmed and 32 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 21 of those deaths:

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS TOTAL Beaufort County 1 1 2 Berkeley County 2 1 3 Charleston County 5 7 12 Colleton County 0 0 0 Dorchester County 2 0 2 Georgetown County 1 1 2 Williamsburg County 0 0 0

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,122,736 308,311 1,431,047 Total Deaths 13,784 2,352 16,136

