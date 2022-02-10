SC reports nearly 3,000 new COVID cases, 119 deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,976 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 1,647 confirmed and 1,329 probable cases.
The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 13.8%, DHEC said.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|49
|16
|65
|Berkeley County
|63
|52
|115
|Charleston County
|149
|68
|217
|Colleton County
|13
|4
|17
|Dorchester County
|41
|53
|94
|Georgetown County
|21
|22
|43
|Williamsburg County
|3
|6
|9
The data also included 119 deaths, 87 of which were listed as confirmed and 32 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 21 of those deaths:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|TOTAL
|Beaufort County
|1
|1
|2
|Berkeley County
|2
|1
|3
|Charleston County
|5
|7
|12
|Colleton County
|0
|0
|0
|Dorchester County
|2
|0
|2
|Georgetown County
|1
|1
|2
|Williamsburg County
|0
|0
|0
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,122,736
|308,311
|1,431,047
|Total Deaths
|13,784
|2,352
|16,136
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
