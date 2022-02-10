SC Lottery
SC reports nearly 3,000 new COVID cases, 119 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,976 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 1,647 confirmed and 1,329 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 13.8%, DHEC said.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County491665
Berkeley County6352115
Charleston County14968217
Colleton County13417
Dorchester County415394
Georgetown County212243
Williamsburg County369

The data also included 119 deaths, 87 of which were listed as confirmed and 32 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 21 of those deaths:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHSTOTAL
Beaufort County112
Berkeley County213
Charleston County5712
Colleton County000
Dorchester County202
Georgetown County112
Williamsburg County000

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 16,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,122,736308,3111,431,047
Total Deaths13,7842,35216,136

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



