Second arrest made in bombing of Edisto Island ATM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made a second arrest in connection to a Christmas Day ATM bombing on Edisto Island.

Deputies say 35-year-old Kelsie Lynn Ammons was arrested Thursday in the Summerville area by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Deputies and the bomb squad responded after 9 a.m. on Dec. 25 to the explosion at Enterprise Bank of South Carolina, located at 804 Oyster Park Drive on Edisto Island.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp said investigators discovered someone had used an explosive device to break into a structure that houses an ATM. The ATM itself had not been breached, and no money had been stolen. No one was hurt.

Ammons’ brother, David Ammons II, was arrested on Jan. 19.

Kelsie Lynn Ammons was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

