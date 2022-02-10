SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Second arrest made in bombing of Edisto Island ATM

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made a second arrest in connection to a Christmas Day ATM bombing on Edisto Island.

Deputies say 35-year-old Kelsie Lynn Ammons was arrested Thursday in the Summerville area by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Deputies and the bomb squad responded after 9 a.m. on Dec. 25 to the explosion at Enterprise Bank of South Carolina, located at 804 Oyster Park Drive on Edisto Island.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp said investigators discovered someone had used an explosive device to break into a structure that houses an ATM. The ATM itself had not been breached, and no money had been stolen. No one was hurt.

Ammons’ brother, David Ammons II, was arrested on Jan. 19.

Kelsie Lynn Ammons was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a North Charleston police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Fire marshal on search for cause of Charleston apartment fire: ‘We’re not there yet’
Cassandra Dollard, 52, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Robert...
Records: Officer charged in deadly shooting previously fired twice

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Second arrest made in Edisto Island ATM bombing
MSC USA, located in Mount Pleasant, announced a $13.7 million investment that will bring 135...
Global shipping company expanding operations in Charleston County, adding 135 jobs
South Carolina Ports says a January record of containers were handled at the Port of Charleston.
SC Ports sees record January for containers
The North Charleston Police Department says Donte Smith was arrested after officers responded...
Police: Man arrested for discharging firearm inside city limits