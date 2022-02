2 Lowcountry counties in top 10 in SC for highest COVID-19 death rate

NEW YORK (Slacker) - The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates -- especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 9 reached 909,599 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 77.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 42.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 8, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

46. Beaufort County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (339 total deaths)

43.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,668 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,602 (41,503 total cases)

21.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (1,131 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

45. Berkeley County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (401 total deaths)

43.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

2,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (13 new deaths, +8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,965 (50,060 total cases)

20.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 542 (1,236 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

44. York County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (570 total deaths)

34.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (6 new deaths, -45% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,597 (74,731 total cases)

3.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (2,195 new cases, -65% change from previous week)

43. Charleston County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (835 total deaths)

34.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,523 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (25 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,379 (108,526 total cases)

4.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (2,604 new cases, -71% change from previous week)

42. Richland County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (851 total deaths)

33.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,508 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (17 new deaths, +6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,093 (116,799 total cases)

1.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (2,785 new cases, -68% change from previous week)

41. Edgefield County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (63 total deaths)

25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.0 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,591 (6,431 total cases)

14.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 759 (207 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

40. Aiken County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (404 total deaths)

23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.4 (16 new deaths, +60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,214 (39,667 total cases)

15.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (1,063 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

39. Abbeville County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (62 total deaths)

18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,172 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,179 (6,421 total cases)

5.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 612 (150 new cases, -74% change from previous week)

38. Lexington County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (786 total deaths)

14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,100 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (18 new deaths, +29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,929 (92,400 total cases)

12.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 897 (2,681 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

37. Allendale County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (23 total deaths)

14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,354 (2,029 total cases)

15.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (41 new cases, -77% change from previous week)

36. Lancaster County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (265 total deaths)

12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,048 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.2 (10 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,413 (23,928 total cases)

11.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (746 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

35. Dorchester County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (444 total deaths)

11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#2,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.9 (21 new deaths, +24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,413 (54,399 total cases)

21.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 862 (1,404 new cases, -68% change from previous week)

34. Jasper County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (88 total deaths)

5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,847 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.3 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,080 (5,738 total cases)

30.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (120 new cases, -71% change from previous week)

33. Horry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (1,042 total deaths)

4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (31 new deaths, -22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,298 (93,115 total cases)

4.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 689 (2,440 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

32. Saluda County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (67 total deaths)

5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,545 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,634 (3,815 total cases)

32.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (66 new cases, -71% change from previous week)

31. Greenville County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (1,730 total deaths)

6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,511 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (64 new deaths, +42% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,184 (168,499 total cases)

16.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 775 (4,058 new cases, -72% change from previous week)

30. Sumter County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (353 total deaths)

7.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,503 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.0 (16 new deaths, +60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,025 (26,707 total cases)

9.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 730 (779 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

29. Georgetown County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (208 total deaths)

7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.6 (6 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,413 (15,302 total cases)

11.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (440 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

28. Kershaw County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (233 total deaths)

13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,327 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.5 (9 new deaths, +80% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,491 (20,292 total cases)

10.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 891 (593 new cases, -69% change from previous week)

27. Marlboro County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (94 total deaths)

16.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,257 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.7 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,938 (7,558 total cases)

4.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 823 (215 new cases, -66% change from previous week)

26. McCormick County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (35 total deaths)

19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,403 (2,120 total cases)

18.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 518 (49 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

25. Oconee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (294 total deaths)

19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.1 (8 new deaths, -11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,319 (23,322 total cases)

6.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 776 (617 new cases, -72% change from previous week)

24. Greenwood County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (263 total deaths)

20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,158 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.7 (9 new deaths, +350% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,231 (21,407 total cases)

9.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,038 (735 new cases, -69% change from previous week)

23. Chesterfield County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (172 total deaths)

22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,771 (11,308 total cases)

10.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (352 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

22. Calhoun County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (55 total deaths)

22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,121 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,450 (2,685 total cases)

33.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (47 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

21. Laurens County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (262 total deaths)

25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#1,029 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.3 (9 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,647 (17,985 total cases)

3.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 735 (496 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

20. Hampton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (78 total deaths)

31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#908 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,434 (4,889 total cases)

7.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (146 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

19. Chester County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (132 total deaths)

32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#889 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.3 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,615 (9,549 total cases)

7.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 676 (218 new cases, -69% change from previous week)

18. Darlington County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (280 total deaths)

35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#804 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.5 (9 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,511 (18,327 total cases)

0.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 776 (517 new cases, -68% change from previous week)

17. Newberry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (164 total deaths)

38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#759 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.6 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,301 (12,801 total cases)

20.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 942 (362 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

16. Florence County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (593 total deaths)

38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#746 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.3 (17 new deaths, +42% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,277 (40,488 total cases)

6.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 727 (1,006 new cases, -71% change from previous week)

15. Barnwell County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (90 total deaths)

39.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#740 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,121 (5,659 total cases)

1.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (132 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

14. Spartanburg County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (1,380 total deaths)

39.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#726 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.1 (26 new deaths, -10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,733 (91,885 total cases)

4.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 658 (2,104 new cases, -68% change from previous week)

13. Dillon County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (132 total deaths)

40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#720 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.1 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,126 (9,487 total cases)

12.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (219 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

12. Clarendon County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (147 total deaths)

41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#702 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.8 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,641 (8,315 total cases)

10.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 939 (317 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

11. Orangeburg County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (376 total deaths)

41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#699 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.1 (13 new deaths, -7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,300 (22,664 total cases)

4.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (511 new cases, -68% change from previous week)

10. Pickens County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (553 total deaths)

41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.2 (13 new deaths, +18% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,161 (44,614 total cases)

27.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 852 (1,081 new cases, -78% change from previous week)

9. Anderson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (885 total deaths)

41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#691 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.4 (23 new deaths, +229% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,845 (56,402 total cases)

0.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (1,286 new cases, -72% change from previous week)

8. Williamsburg County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (136 total deaths)

45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#623 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.2 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,354 (8,307 total cases)

0.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 715 (217 new cases, -69% change from previous week)

7. Fairfield County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (101 total deaths)

46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#597 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.4 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,766 (5,758 total cases)

6.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 783 (175 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

6. Union County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (132 total deaths)

56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#440 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 22.0 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,830 (7,329 total cases)

2.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 637 (174 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

5. Bamberg County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (70 total deaths)

61.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#392 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 21.3 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,717 (3,336 total cases)

14.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (73 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

4. Marion County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (155 total deaths)

63.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#357 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.3 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,269 (8,360 total cases)

1.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (125 new cases, -82% change from previous week)

3. Cherokee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 508 (291 total deaths)

64.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#346 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (3 new deaths, -70% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,377 (13,968 total cases)

11.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 513 (294 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

2. Lee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (88 total deaths)

69.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#296 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,638 (4,146 total cases)

10.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 428 (72 new cases, -81% change from previous week)

1. Colleton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 549 (207 total deaths)

77.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

#229 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.3 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,581 (8,508 total cases)

18.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

New cases per 100k in the past week: 640 (241 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

As of Thursday, South Carolina has reported a total of 16,136 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of those, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says 13,784 are considered confirmed while another 2,352 were listed as probable.

