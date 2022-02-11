Berkeley, Charleston Co. schools seeing increase in substitutes after temporary pay increase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry school districts are seeing more and more substitute teachers covering classes after they temporarily raised pay rates last month.

A Charleston County School District spokesperson said the fill rate for substitute teachers has gone up from 63% to 93% in the weeks after they increased pay on Jan. 10.

Berkeley County Schools has seen their fill rate go from 50 to 60% to around 90% since they increased the pay rate for substitutes.

Chris Zuber works as the senior director of client services for Kelly Services, a staffing company Berkeley and Charleston County schools use for substitutes. He said the rise in the number of substitute teachers has been impossible to ignore.

“You’re talking about 40% increase over what that wage was,” Zuber said. “Our current substitute pool, they’re very excited. We’ve seen participation going up. It’s also attracted a lot of new people to really consider. Now that makes it something where it does compete maybe with other jobs.”

A elementary school principal teacher said the increase in substitutes has allowed her to focus on running the school and not worry about having to cover classes.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.