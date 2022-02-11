Can SC doctors prescribe alternative meds like Ivermectin against COVID? Attorney general weighs in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general released a legal opinion Friday stating that doctors in the state do have the authority to prescribe “off-label” drugs to treat COVID-19.

Alan Wilson issued the opinion at the request of Sen. Shane Martin (R-Spartanburg County) and Rep. Bill Taylor (R-Aiken), who asked whether state law allows doctors to prescribe Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine or other off-label drugs for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

“Our doctors, as well as their patients, need to know that doctors have the right to make important medical decisions, as long as they have the informed consent of their patients,” Wilson said. “In fighting COVID, the doctor should be given the broadest possible leeway.”

The opinion states it is beyond the office’s expertise to comment on whether “off-label” medications are appropriate for the treatment of COVID-19 specifically.

But, Wilson said, state law “strongly protects the medical judgment of the physician in this circumstance.”

“It is clear that an attending physician possesses especially broad discretion to prescribe what he or she deems the appropriate medication in a given situation,” he said.

The opinion does not include a determination of the propriety of a prescription for Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine because that’s a decision for the treating physician to make, attorney general spokesman Robert Kittle said.

“Nevertheless, we can point out, and fully support, the general law protecting the physician’s decision, particularly if informed consent is obtained,” Wilson said.

The South Carolina General Assembly passed a Joint Resolution in 2021 providing limited immunity to physicians who prescribe off-label drugs for COVID-19, Kittle said.

The opinion does not address the contractual relationship between doctors and the hospitals they work for if hospitals have policies prohibiting the prescribing of “off-label” medications, Kittle said, adding that is a matter of contract law.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.