SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Can SC doctors prescribe alternative meds like Ivermectin against COVID? Attorney general weighs in

South Carolina’s attorney general released a legal opinion Friday stating that doctors in the...
South Carolina’s attorney general released a legal opinion Friday stating that doctors in the state do have the authority to prescribe “off-label” drugs to treat COVID-19.(KWCH)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general released a legal opinion Friday stating that doctors in the state do have the authority to prescribe “off-label” drugs to treat COVID-19.

Alan Wilson issued the opinion at the request of Sen. Shane Martin (R-Spartanburg County) and Rep. Bill Taylor (R-Aiken), who asked whether state law allows doctors to prescribe Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine or other off-label drugs for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

“Our doctors, as well as their patients, need to know that doctors have the right to make important medical decisions, as long as they have the informed consent of their patients,” Wilson said. “In fighting COVID, the doctor should be given the broadest possible leeway.”

The opinion states it is beyond the office’s expertise to comment on whether “off-label” medications are appropriate for the treatment of COVID-19 specifically.

But, Wilson said, state law “strongly protects the medical judgment of the physician in this circumstance.”

“It is clear that an attending physician possesses especially broad discretion to prescribe what he or she deems the appropriate medication in a given situation,” he said.

The opinion does not include a determination of the propriety of a prescription for Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine because that’s a decision for the treating physician to make, attorney general spokesman Robert Kittle said.

“Nevertheless, we can point out, and fully support, the general law protecting the physician’s decision, particularly if informed consent is obtained,” Wilson said.

The South Carolina General Assembly passed a Joint Resolution in 2021 providing limited immunity to physicians who prescribe off-label drugs for COVID-19, Kittle said.

The opinion does not address the contractual relationship between doctors and the hospitals they work for if hospitals have policies prohibiting the prescribing of “off-label” medications, Kittle said, adding that is a matter of contract law.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out
Authorities announced the arrest of former NCPD officer Armani Ellison (left) and former Police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
The North Charleston Police Department says Donte Smith was arrested after officers responded...
Police: Man arrested for discharging firearm inside city limits
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
Cassandra Dollard, 52, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Robert...
Records: Officer charged in deadly shooting previously fired twice

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston School of Arts grad dances with Alvin Ailey American Theater
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: White House holds situation room meeting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: US Senate passes sexual misconduct bill
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC awarded $1 million grant to implement violence prevention program