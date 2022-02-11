Carolina Challenge Cup returns this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery’s pre-season exhibition tournament starts on Saturday.

The Breeze Airways Carolina Challenge Cup returns after a two year hiatus, this year with a new sponsor title.

The Battery will face three Major League Soccer teams during the tournament. The visiting MLS clubs include Columbus Crew, Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC.

The Battery’s first match is Saturday at 7 p.m. against Charlotte FC in the second game of Saturday’s double-header. This is the first game ever for Charlotte’s new MLS team.

Charleston’s new head Coach Conor Casey is also making his debut.

“I know how important it is to our fans with the cross-state rivals,” Casey said. “But we’re focused on us. It’s a great tournament, it’s great for the fans, it’s great for the club, but for us, we’re very early on so it’s a really great exercise for us to see where we’re at.”

The Battery have added ten new players ahead of the 20-22 season, with the latest being midfielder Matteo Ritaccio, on loan from Liverpool FC.

“We’ve brought in some really great people and we’ve kept some great ones as well,” Casey said. “So, it’s shaping up really good and really just pure excitement. It’s a great time to be in Charleston and at this club and this will really be a great showcase for the entire club.”

The exhibition tournament will be played over four matchdays beginning with a double-header kickoff on February 12. Each team will compete three times over the course of the tournament with a winner being determined based on points and/or tiebreakers.

Matchday 1 | Saturday, February 12

Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew | 1:00 p.m.

Charleston Battery vs. Charlotte FC | 7:00 p.m.

Matchday 2 | Tuesday, February 15

Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC | 5:00 p.m.

Inter Miami CF vs. Charleston Battery | 8:00 p.m.

Matchday 3 | Friday, February 18

Charleston Battery vs. Columbus Crew | 8:00 p.m.

Matchday 4 | Saturday, February 19

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF | 7:30 p.m.

