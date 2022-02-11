SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton County School District seeks feedback on proposed year-round calendar

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is asking for feedback through a survey on their proposed year-round calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. This comes after three meetings held this week to learn more about the calendar.

The survey is simple asking three questions:

  • Who you are?
  • Whether you prefer a traditional or modified calendar?
  • Any other specific feedback

You can also view both the traditional and the 9-weeks-on/2-weeks-off calendar prior to taking the survey, in addition to reviewing frequently asked questions.

This survey is for parents, students, staff and any other community members. The proposed calendar comes as other school districts around the state and country explore the idea of year-round school.

The district says it’s all in an effort to prevent student/teacher burnout and offer additional opportunities for academic remediation and extracurriculars.

Colleton County School District says this about the proposed calendar:

“Both a traditional calendar and a modified calendar have students attending school 180 days a year and teachers working 190 days a year, meeting the requirements of state statutes and law. A modified calendar allows for additional breaks during the school year to help balance time in school and breaks. After each nine weeks there would be a two-week break for students and staff with opportunities for extra academic support and enrichment.”

You can view find the calendar and survey by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out
Authorities announced the arrest of former NCPD officer Armani Ellison (left) and former Police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
The North Charleston Police Department says Donte Smith was arrested after officers responded...
Police: Man arrested for discharging firearm inside city limits
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
School bus generic
District: Bus aide arrested after leaving wheelchair-bound student on school bus floor

Latest News

More and more classes are being filled at Berkeley and Charleston county schools after both...
Berkeley, Charleston Co. schools seeing increase in substitutes after temporary pay increase
North Charleston native and School of the Arts graduate Ashley Green is dancing with the Alvin...
North Charleston native comes home to perform with Alvin Ailey dance theater
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston native comes home to perform with Alvin Ailey dance theater
Midlands teacher’s aide charged with possession of weed while at school
Midlands teacher’s aide charged for having weed while at school