Colleton County School District seeks feedback on proposed year-round calendar

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is asking for feedback through a survey on their proposed year-round calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. This comes after three meetings held this week to learn more about the calendar.

The survey is simple asking three questions:

Who you are?

Whether you prefer a traditional or modified calendar?

Any other specific feedback

You can also view both the traditional and the 9-weeks-on/2-weeks-off calendar prior to taking the survey, in addition to reviewing frequently asked questions.

This survey is for parents, students, staff and any other community members. The proposed calendar comes as other school districts around the state and country explore the idea of year-round school.

The district says it’s all in an effort to prevent student/teacher burnout and offer additional opportunities for academic remediation and extracurriculars.

Colleton County School District says this about the proposed calendar:

“Both a traditional calendar and a modified calendar have students attending school 180 days a year and teachers working 190 days a year, meeting the requirements of state statutes and law. A modified calendar allows for additional breaks during the school year to help balance time in school and breaks. After each nine weeks there would be a two-week break for students and staff with opportunities for extra academic support and enrichment.”

You can view find the calendar and survey by clicking here.

