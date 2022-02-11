SC Lottery
Cops: Man arrested after stabbing bicyclist who nearly hit him on Goose Creek sidewalk

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 34-year-old James Edwards Atkins of Goose Creek.
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 34-year-old James Edwards Atkins of Goose Creek.(BCDC)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man accused of stabbing a bicyclist who nearly hit him on a sidewalk in Goose Creek.

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 34-year-old James Edwards Atkins of Goose Creek who faces an attempted murder charge.

His charge stems from an investigation that began Thursday night when officers responded to the Sunoco on 608 Red Bank Road where they found the 61-year-old victim who had been stabbed twice in the back.

The victim told investigators that he was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk on Red Bank Road between Hallmark Timberlake apartments and the Sunoco when he almost hit a man.

The victim said as he tried to apologize to the man, he was stabbed.

A report states the victim then rode his bike to the Sunoco and asked people to call for help.

