SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester District Two updates quarantine guidance for students, staff

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is updating its guidelines for students and staff that have been exposed to COVID-19.

The district announced Thursday they would transition to the test to stay program.

The program, in place for those exposed to COVID-19, will follow the state health department’s guidelines to allow students and staff to stay in school.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s guidelines state students and staff must remain symptom free, wear a mask for 10 days and have a negative test between day 5 and 7 with results submitted by day 8.

District officials say students and staff who are unable to wear a mask will not be able to return to school until after their quarantine period. Students and staff who are not tested will also have to wait the full 10 days before returning.

DD2 says students under quarantine with a return date of Feb. 15 and beyond will be notified separately with a new return date and criteria.

The district recently launched a new online form for reporting COVID-19 exposure and positive tests.

The test to stay program will go into effect on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out
Authorities announced the arrest of former NCPD officer Armani Ellison (left) and former Police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
The North Charleston Police Department says Donte Smith was arrested after officers responded...
Police: Man arrested for discharging firearm inside city limits
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
Cassandra Dollard, 52, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Robert...
Records: Officer charged in deadly shooting previously fired twice

Latest News

The money will help implement a program called Lowcountry Rising Above Violence through a...
MUSC awarded $1 million grant to implement violence prevention program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 to transition to test to stay
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC awarded $1 million grant to implement violence prevention program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville approves $35M plan to address blight, make improvements