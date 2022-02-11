Dorchester District Two updates quarantine guidance for students, staff

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is updating its guidelines for students and staff that have been exposed to COVID-19.

The district announced Thursday they would transition to the test to stay program.

The program, in place for those exposed to COVID-19, will follow the state health department’s guidelines to allow students and staff to stay in school.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s guidelines state students and staff must remain symptom free, wear a mask for 10 days and have a negative test between day 5 and 7 with results submitted by day 8.

District officials say students and staff who are unable to wear a mask will not be able to return to school until after their quarantine period. Students and staff who are not tested will also have to wait the full 10 days before returning.

DD2 says students under quarantine with a return date of Feb. 15 and beyond will be notified separately with a new return date and criteria.

The district recently launched a new online form for reporting COVID-19 exposure and positive tests.

The test to stay program will go into effect on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.