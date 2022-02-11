SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Highway Patrol investigating deadly Hilton Head crash

The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 278 near Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island.
The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 278 near Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - State troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Beaufort County.

The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 278 near Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling west on Highway 278 when it went off the road to the right, struck a curb and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and a passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized, Pye said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The crash remained under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out
Authorities announced the arrest of former NCPD officer Armani Ellison (left) and former Police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
The North Charleston Police Department says Donte Smith was arrested after officers responded...
Police: Man arrested for discharging firearm inside city limits
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
Cassandra Dollard, 52, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Robert...
Records: Officer charged in deadly shooting previously fired twice

Latest News

Summerville’s police chief is holding a news conference Friday afternoon on how the agency...
WATCH LIVE: Summerville Police to hold news conference on handling of evidence
A judge approved an agreement meant to eliminate a backlog of real estate documents waiting to...
Judge orders Charleston County Register of Deeds office to adopt 15-step plan to end backlog
South Carolina’s attorney general released a legal opinion Friday stating that doctors in the...
Can SC doctors prescribe alternative meds like Ivermectin against COVID? Attorney general weighs in
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston School of Arts grad dances with Alvin Ailey American Theater