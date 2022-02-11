Highway Patrol investigating deadly Hilton Head crash

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - State troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Beaufort County.

The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 278 near Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling west on Highway 278 when it went off the road to the right, struck a curb and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and a passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized, Pye said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The crash remained under investigation.

