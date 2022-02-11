SC Lottery
Leyte leads UNC Greensboro over The Citadel 86-66

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — Bas Leyte had a career-high 20 points as UNC Greensboro rolled past The Citadel 86-66 on Thursday night.

Kaleb Hunter had 19 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (15-10, 7-6 Southern Conference). Miles Jones added 12 points and Keyshaun Langley had 11 points.

Jason Roche had 23 points for the Bulldogs (10-13, 4-8). Hayden Brown added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Bulldogs. The Citadel defeated UNC Greensboro 74-69 on Jan. 13.

