DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one I-26 eastbound lane is currently open in the Harleyville area as DOT crews work to resolve an issue Friday afternoon.

Highway Patrol officials said the incident is around mile marker 177 with traffic moving slowly.

Troopers are urging motorists to use alternate routes.

