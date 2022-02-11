Police seek help identifying man in surveillance footage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department released stills from surveillance footage showing a person they are trying to identify.

Police say the photos are part of an investigation into a theft but did not provide further details on the specific crime or where it took place.

The release also did not specify whether the person in the images is considered a suspect or someone investigators believe may have witnessed something that would help them solve the case.

Anyone who is able to identify the person shown is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Investigator A. Keating at 843-720-3916 or via email at Keatinga@charleston-sc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.