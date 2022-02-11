South Carolina ports had record number of containers handled in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The global supply chain is creating challenges getting goods to market. But for ports in South Carolina, it’s been a good year.

South Carolina ports had a record January for containers handled through the Port of Charleston.

SC Ports handled 226,515 twenty-foot equivalent container units at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminals last month which is a nearly 5% increase over last year.

SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome says the ports strategic investments in port infrastructure are a part of that success.

Outside of cargo, the ports also welcomed back the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship. More than 9,000 passengers sailed into or out of Charleston in the last month.

