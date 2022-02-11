Summerville approves $35M plan to address blight, make improvements

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – The Town of Summerville has approved a $35 million plan to address blight and make improvements throughout the town’s midtown area.

The plan, called the Midtown Redevelopment Plan, encompasses about 665 acres of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional land and will run for the next 25 years.

Public documents define blight as structures that old and obsolete, that lack the necessary transportation infrastructure, lack storm drainage, includes structures that do not meet code and structures that impact the town’s image and safety.

Under the new plan, the town aims to improve its transportation network, make its public facilities more accessible and attractive as well as encourage private investment in the project’s area.

The project area includes parts of Highway 78, Highway 17A, Cedar Street, Berlin G. Myers Parkway and Maple Street. It will be funded mostly by a $20 million bond, excess revenue and grants.

An estimated $2 million will be sent to Dorchester School District Two as part of the plan. The funds are to renovate Alston Bailey Elementary and Alston Middle schools. Both are included in the plan’s area.

A DD2 spokesperson said in a statement, “The School District and the Town of Summerville are working together to provide funding through a Tax Increment Finance District consisting of public improvements benefiting the redevelopment project area. The district is excited to enter into this partnership with the Town of Summerville for the betterment of our community.”

Other projects impacted by the redevelopment plan include extending Cedar Street, widening and extending Maple Street, improving drainage on Highway 78, streetscaping along Highways 78 and 17A and renovating the town’s public facilities.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.