Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video

For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their local trash company running through their yards.(Provided)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their local trash company running through their yards.

They said they’ve reached out to the company but haven’t gotten any responses or solutions to fix their problems that they said the company has caused.

Live 5 News was able to speak over the phone with one of the managers at Carolina Waste, the company that picks up trash in the Limehouse Village neighborhood, but he did not want to go on record.

At the end of May of 2021, Robin Auth said she moved in Limehouse Village. Part of her yard is now filled with traffic cones, standing water and broken stakes, and she said it’s been that way for more than six months.

Surveillance video captured by neighbors show Carolina Waste trash trucks turning into the alleyway and running over parts of neighbor’s yards.

People said they’ve tried talking with Carolina Waste to get it stop, but they said they’ve just been ignored.

Neighbors mentioned that Lennar, the homebuilders tried doing temporary fixes, but they said all that did was patched it up and was ruined the next day.

“We don’t even want to do that because that’ll entail a couple thousand dollars to put cement in the corner, but when it’s continually run over, the cement will be cracked,” said Robin Auth.

Live 5 News tried speaking with the homebuilding company, but they did not respond.

Neighbors said if this issue doesn’t stop happening, they fear it’ll cost them thousands of dollars or might even lower their property value.

