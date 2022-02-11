SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Summerville Police to hold news conference on handling of evidence

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville’s police chief is holding a news conference Friday afternoon on how the agency handles evidence during criminal investigations.

Police Chief Doug Wright was expected to hold that briefing at 2 p.m., but it appeared to be running a few minutes late.

DON’T SEE THE LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

There has been no official word on what prompted the briefing or whether the agency is planning any changes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

