Thomas carries Georgia State past Coastal Carolina 61-50

Vince Cole had 20 points but Coastal Carolina lost at home to Georgia State on Thursday
Vince Cole had 20 points but Coastal Carolina lost at home to Georgia State on Thursday(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. -- — Jalen Thomas had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lift Georgia State to a 61-50 win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

Kane Williams had 18 points for Georgia State (10-10, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Nelson Phillips added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Vince Cole had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (12-11, 4-7). Josh Uduje added 11 points.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia State 72-68 on Jan. 22.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

