Warmer weather to continue for a few more days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beautiful end to the work week is expected with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing to near 70 degrees this afternoon. We’ll cool down quickly this evening so make sure your grab a jacket if you’re heading out to dinner. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. A warm Saturday is expected with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will increase Saturday evening as a cold front begins to approach the area from the west. A spotty shower is possible Saturday night and Sunday as this disturbance rolls through the Lowcountry. Most of you will stay rain free. Cooler weather will be the story on Sunday with highs down 10°+ from Saturday. Highs will be near 60° on Sunday and will be even cooler on Monday, Valentine’s Day, in the low 50s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 71.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 60.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High 53.

