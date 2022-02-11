SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warmer weather to continue for a few more days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beautiful end to the work week is expected with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing to near 70 degrees this afternoon. We’ll cool down quickly this evening so make sure your grab a jacket if you’re heading out to dinner. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. A warm Saturday is expected with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will increase Saturday evening as a cold front begins to approach the area from the west. A spotty shower is possible Saturday night and Sunday as this disturbance rolls through the Lowcountry. Most of you will stay rain free. Cooler weather will be the story on Sunday with highs down 10°+ from Saturday. Highs will be near 60° on Sunday and will be even cooler on Monday, Valentine’s Day, in the low 50s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 71.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 60.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High 53.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out
Authorities announced the arrest of former NCPD officer Armani Ellison (left) and former Police...
SLED agents arrest N. Charleston police officer, recruit in alleged insurance scam
The North Charleston Police Department says Donte Smith was arrested after officers responded...
Police: Man arrested for discharging firearm inside city limits
Fallon Ackerman was found dead along Interstate 26 on Jan. 31, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi...
Missing woman found dead along I-26
Cassandra Dollard, 52, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Robert...
Records: Officer charged in deadly shooting previously fired twice

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Fantastic Friday On Tap!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast