Charleston Police debut new patrol bicycles

The Charleston Police Department unveiled 14 new police bicycles Friday afternoon.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department announced the addition of 14 new police bicycles Friday.

The bikes, fully outfitted for police patrol, were acquired through partnerships with the Atlanta-Carolinas High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program and the city’s Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Foundation.

Officials say the new bicycles are important for their continuing efforts to get officers into communities to build partnerships with citizens.

Six of the bikes came from HIDTA while the other eight came from LENS.

The bikes will be transported through new racks for police cruisers that were also donated.

