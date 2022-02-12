Cherniwchan nets game-winner in return to lineup

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Stingrays (16-22-4-0) earned their third straight victory with a 3-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals (15-23-2-2) on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Ryan Bednard halted 19 of 20 shots in the win. An odd-man-rush for the Admirals was too much for South Carolina as Noah Corson gave Norfolk the 1-0 lead late in the opening stanza. Corson and Chase Lang made quick passes before Corson floated one by Bednard for his seventh tally of the season.

South Carolina struck back early in the second period as Ryan Dmowski tied the game. Andrew Cherniwchan fed Dmowski between the circles and on his third attempt, Dmowski was able to fire one past Dylan Wells to even the score on his sixth goal of the year.

Cherniwchan didn’t miss a beat after missing the last six games for South Carolina, recording a power play goal in his return to the lineup. Derek Gentile thread the needle on a perfect pass for Cherniwchan who swept the puck to the back of the net for his team leading 15th goal of the year.

Barret Kirwin added an insurance goal at the 9:25 mark of the third period with a little help from the Admirals defense. Kirwin tracked down a clearing attempt from Greg DiTomaso to negate an icing and threw the puck off an Admirals defender that ricocheted over Wells for the 3-1 lead.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow, February 12, to complete the back end of a two-game set against the Norfolk Admirals beginning at 6:05 p.m.

