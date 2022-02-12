SC Lottery
Clemson’s Collins suspended 1 game for foul vs Duke’s Moore

Clemson Basketball.
Clemson Basketball.(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson guard David Collins will miss Saturday’s contest with Notre Dame after he was suspended one game by the Atlantic Coast Conference for a foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. that Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski called a “dangerous” play.

Moore had stolen the ball from Collins in the first half Thursday night and appeared to have an uncontested basket. But Collins undercut Moore who had leaped toward the goal and came crashing hard to the floor. Collins was ejected for the flagrant 2 foul.

He apologized to Moore and Krzyzewski on court and again on social media.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

