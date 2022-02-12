Cupid’s Chase 5K returns to James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A race aimed at helping people with disabilities return to James Island on Saturday.

The Cupid’s Chase 5K returned to James Island County Park to help enhance the lives of people with disabilities.

Each February the national race supports nonprofit Community Options.

Volunteers raise money and awareness to support housing and employment for people with disabilities.

The proceeds help empower people with disabilities through local support services and advocacy.

“Think about those families that have a family member with some form of disability. To support them and improve their quality of life, that’s a great, great goal,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

Saturday’s race had about 200 runners and raised over $14,000.

“People with disabilities are no different than anybody else and they deserve the same dignity and respect, to live in the community, be part of the community and have a great life,” Alan Rose, Executive Director of Community Options’ Charleston Region, said.

This was the eighth year for the race, which serves as the nonprofit’s only fundraiser with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly towards the people they serve.

