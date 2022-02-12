SC Lottery
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville

It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to an apartment complex fire in Summerville Friday afternoon.

Summerville police say officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to help people after the apartments were evacuated.

Officers also assisted with directing traffic so fire personnel could work the scene.

