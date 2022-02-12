Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to an apartment complex fire in Summerville Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.

Summerville police say officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to help people after the apartments were evacuated.

Officers also assisted with directing traffic so fire personnel could work the scene.

BREAKING: Summerville PD confirms fire at Colonial Village at Waters Edge Apartments on Dorchester Rd in Summerville. More at 11. pic.twitter.com/f1nxxeiYjm — Cameron Bopp | Live 5 News (@CameronBoppTV) February 12, 2022

From our photog on the scene: pic.twitter.com/lIrJ1O5BfX — Cameron Bopp | Live 5 News (@CameronBoppTV) February 12, 2022

