Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to an apartment complex fire in Summerville Friday afternoon.
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Summerville police say officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to help people after the apartments were evacuated.
Officers also assisted with directing traffic so fire personnel could work the scene.
