Family of 6 displaced after apartment fire in Burton

The Burton Fire District is crediting an apartment's sprinkler system for extinguishing a fire...
The Burton Fire District is crediting an apartment's sprinkler system for extinguishing a fire that left six residents displaced Friday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District is crediting an apartment’s sprinkler system for extinguishing a fire Friday night.

Firefighters say they responded to a reported grease fire at Magnolia Park Apartments on Laurel Bay Road just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find light smoke coming from a third-floor apartment and residents of the building evacuating.

Firefighters say crews entering the apartment found a single sprinkler head had activated above the stove and extinguished the fire.

Officials say six residents were displaced due to smoke and water in the apartment, but families in the other apartments in the building were able to return home.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

