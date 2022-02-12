SC Lottery
Gorgeous day with warm temperatures and sunshine!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today will be warm and pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 70s. Clouds will increase this evening as a cold front begins approaches the area from the west. A spotty shower is possible tonight and Sunday as this disturbance rolls through the Lowcountry. Most of you will stay rain free. Cooler weather will be the story for the second half of the weekend with highs down 10°+ from today. Highs will be near 60° on Sunday and will be even cooler on Monday, Valentine’s Day, in the low 50s. We begin another warming trend by the middle to the end of next week with highs back in the 70s. Another cold front will approach the area Friday.

Today: Sun & Clouds. High 71, Low 50.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 60, Low 35.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High 52, Low 37.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 63, Low 46.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 70, Low 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High: 75, Low 60.

