Insanity plea now allowed for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her own stepson Gannon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - During a court appearance on Friday, a judge announced the woman accused of killing her own stepson will be allowed to enter an insanity plea in the case.
The case is centered around the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Gannon’s own stepmother, Letecia Stauch, is accused of murdering him in their Lorson Ranch home and dumping his remains. On Friday, Letecia entered a new plea of not guilty, by reason of insanity. Both the defense and prosecution believe this will delay the trial which was scheduled to start in March. Her new plea means she claiming her mental state at the time of the killing absolves her of any criminal intent.
Letecia is now expected to be evaluated at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. She expected to make another court appearance for a hearing on March 17.
Timeline on the case
Jan. 27, 2020: Gannon reported missing
March 2, 2020: Letecia arrested
March 20, 2020: Authorities announced they found the remains of Gannon in Florida
Nov. 4, 2021: Letecia pleads not guilty
Feb. 11, 2022: Letecia allowed to enter an insanity plea
