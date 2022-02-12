SC Lottery
Insanity plea now allowed for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her own stepson Gannon

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon Stauch. (Photo from El Paso County Sheriff's Office)(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Catherine Silver
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - During a court appearance on Friday, a judge announced the woman accused of killing her own stepson will be allowed to enter an insanity plea in the case.

The case is centered around the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Gannon’s own stepmother, Letecia Stauch, is accused of murdering him in their Lorson Ranch home and dumping his remains. On Friday, Letecia entered a new plea of not guilty, by reason of insanity. Both the defense and prosecution believe this will delay the trial which was scheduled to start in March. Her new plea means she claiming her mental state at the time of the killing absolves her of any criminal intent.

Letecia is now expected to be evaluated at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. She expected to make another court appearance for a hearing on March 17.

Timeline on the case

Jan. 27, 2020: Gannon reported missing

March 2, 2020: Letecia arrested

March 20, 2020: Authorities announced they found the remains of Gannon in Florida

Nov. 4, 2021: Letecia pleads not guilty

Feb. 11, 2022: Letecia allowed to enter an insanity plea

