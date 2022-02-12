Insanity plea now allowed for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her own stepson Gannon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - During a court appearance on Friday, a judge announced the woman accused of killing her own stepson will be allowed to enter an insanity plea in the case.

The case is centered around the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Gannon’s own stepmother, Letecia Stauch, is accused of murdering him in their Lorson Ranch home and dumping his remains. On Friday, Letecia entered a new plea of not guilty, by reason of insanity. Both the defense and prosecution believe this will delay the trial which was scheduled to start in March. Her new plea means she claiming her mental state at the time of the killing absolves her of any criminal intent.

Letecia is now expected to be evaluated at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. She expected to make another court appearance for a hearing on March 17.

Prosecution mentions they have reached out to the state hospital in Pueblo. Stauch was supposed to re-visit that facility ahead of trial. DA states professionals there would not be able to get a report done until April, which jeopardizes the current trial date set for March. — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) February 11, 2022

Timeline on the case

Jan. 27, 2020: Gannon reported missing

March 2, 2020: Letecia arrested

March 20, 2020: Authorities announced they found the remains of Gannon in Florida

Nov. 4, 2021: Letecia pleads not guilty

Feb. 11, 2022: Letecia allowed to enter an insanity plea

