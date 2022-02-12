Lawsuit challenges SC’s new Congressional map, claiming it’s racially gerrymandered, discriminatory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just about two weeks after South Carolina’s new Congressional map was signed into law, capping off the state’s months-long redistricting process, that map is now being challenged in court.

Plaintiffs want federal judges to prevent any elections that would use these new boundaries from being held until they are redrawn.

The challenge is an amendment to a lawsuit filed at the end of last year by the South Carolina NAACP and a Hilton Head resident, challenging the state’s new House of Representatives map, so they are now suing over two maps, one which determines how South Carolinians are represented at the State House and the other on Capitol Hill.

The first line of the 86-page lawsuit claims, “The South Carolina Legislature has yet again used its redistricting power to harm South Carolina voters and discriminate against Black voters.”

Now plaintiffs argue the state’s new Congressional map is “racially gerrymandered,” “unconstitutional,” and “perhaps the worst option of the available maps in terms of its harmful impact on Black voters,” referencing other proposals submitted by members of the public, organizations, and other lawmakers.

The lawsuit names Republican leaders who oversaw the redistricting process — Senate President Thomas Alexander, R – Oconee, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Luke Rankin, R – Horry, Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, R – Darlington, House Judiciary Committee Chair Chris Murphy, R - Dorchester, and House Redistricting Subcommittee Chair Jay Jordan, R – Florence, as defendants, along with members of the State Election Commission. Gov. Henry McMaster, who had also previously been named as a defendant, has been removed from this amended lawsuit.

Plaintiffs claim lawmakers selected boundaries for South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, the only district currently represented by a Democrat, Jim Clyburn, to pack more Black South Carolinians into a single district.

They argue that lawmakers unlawfully used race as their predominant factor in drawing the 1st, 2nd, and 5th District lines and that these boundaries will dilute the strength of Black voters in these areas.

The map is expected to solidify Republicans’ current 6-to-1 advantage in representing South Carolinians in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next decade.

The lawsuit claims the redrawn boundaries for the state’s new Congressional map, “continue South Carolina’s persistent legacy of discrimination against Black voters.”

The adopted map is very similar to the map the state had been using for the previous decade, which a federal court approved.

Among the arguments in support of this “minimal-change map,” lawmakers had reasoned during redistricting debates that it keeps most of the state’s voters in their same district, as constituent consistency was one of their considerations in drawing the new boundaries.

Before this lawsuit had been amended to add the challenge to the Congressional map, a three-judge panel in Columbia had scheduled to hear the lawsuit between Feb. 28 and March 8 and to deliver a ruling by March 14.

The filing deadline for candidates running for the seats determined by these new districts is March 30, but it remains to be seen if that schedule will be changed with this second map now added.

South Carolina has history of courts to becoming involved in the redistricting process, in which state lawmakers redraw the state’s House, Senate, and Congressional maps every 10 years using new data from the U.S. Census. South Carolina’s maps had been legally challenged in each of the previous five redistricting cycles, dating back to the 1970s.

