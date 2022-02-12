SC Lottery
Man wanted for Charleston County shooting arrested in North Carolina

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say 33-year-old Jarvis Trymaine Jamison was arrested.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted for a shooting in Charleston County was arrested in North Carolina.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say 33-year-old Jarvis Trymaine Jamison was being held at the detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

His charges stem from a shooting that injured one person in the McClellanville area.

On the night of Nov. 24, 2020, deputies responded to South Santee Road after a man had been shot in the arm.

During the investigation, detectives say they gathered information showing the victim had gotten into an argument with Jamison, who pulled out a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing.

“Warrants were issued in February 2021 for Jamison’s arrest,” the sheriff’s office said. “CCSO Warrants Unit deputies gathered information that led members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to Wilmington, N.C., where Jamison was arrested Jan. 12.”

He was extradited Friday to face the charges in Charleston County and is expected to have a bond hearing on Saturday.

