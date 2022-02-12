Men arrested after investigators find drugs and guns at Goose Creek home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Goose Creek men after investigators found drugs and guns at a home.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and Charles Aaron Beudrot following the conclusion of a narcotics investigation.

In January 2022, detectives say they began an investigation into drug activity being conducted at a home on Bayboro Circle in the Goose Creek area of Berkeley County.

“During the investigation, agents were able to collect enough evidence that led to a search warrant being signed by a judge,” BCSO officials said.

The search warrant yielded the following:

Approximately 160.5 grams of Methamphetamine

Approximately 4.9 grams of Heroin

Approximately 22.4 grams of Fentanyl

Approximately 48 dosage units of Ecstasy

Approximately 1.5 grams of Cocaine base

Four dosage units of LSD

Approximately 6.9 grams of Cocaine

Approximately 15.8 grams of Marijuana

Approximately 3.5 grams of Psilo- cybin/ Psilocin;

Four firearms

Gaillard and Beaudrot were locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Gaillard is being charged with Distribution of Fentanyl, Trafficking Fentanyl (x2), Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (x 3), Possession of Cocaine for Distribution, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Ecstasy, Possession of Cocaine Base for Distribution, Possession of LSD, Possession of Cocaine for Distribution, Possession of Marijuana for Distribution, Distribution of Fentanyl within 1⁄2 mile Proximity of a Park and Possession of Psilocybin/Psilocin.

Beaudrot is being charged with Possession of Cocaine For Distribution.

The Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force is made up of detectives from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek Police Department, Hanahan Police Department and the Moncks Corner Police Department

