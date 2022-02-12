Orangutan, turtle among SC animals making Super Bowl picks
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you need some help making your Super Bowl prediction, perhaps you could get some help from the animal kingdom!
A pair of animals in South Carolina made their picks this week ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
Kumar, a Sumatran orangutan at the Greenville Zoo, picked the Rams after being presented a pair of boxes with the same snacks inside.
Cupid, a three-toed box turtle at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, went with the Bengals while enjoying a cantaloupe and blackberry snack in the end zone.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.