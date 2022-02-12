SC Lottery
Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies

By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist has been reopened.

The Charleston Police Department says the bicyclist involved in the crash has died from injuries sustained in the crash prompting the investigation.

The crash occurred on Dec. 8, 2021, just after 11 a.m. at 1 S. Park Circle.

According to Charleston Police Spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen, a Toyota SUV and a man on a bicycle were traveling in opposite directions through a parking lot when they both tried to turn and collided.

Wolfsen says the cyclist did not show significant injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. A follow-up at the hospital revealed the man was diagnosed with minor injuries.

Wolfsen says the man was had sustained an internal injury at some point and died on Wednesday, more than two months after the crash.

The man’s death prompted the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team to reopen the investigation.

The victim has not yet been identified.

