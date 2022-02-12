SLED makes arrest in Orangeburg Co. shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they have arrested a 36-year-old Orangeburg man in connection to a Feb. 3 shooting near Bowman.

SLED says Kamel Daquan Thomas was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

An arrest warrant states officers with the Bowman Police Department responded to the area of 870 Rail Street in Bowman, SC early on the morning of Feb. 3 where they found a victim laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Stephan D. Harley of Bowman.

Thomas was also shot in the incident and drove away from the scene before having to be airlifted from Charleston Highway in Orangeburg, SC, the warrant states.

SLED Spokesman Ryan Alphin says the request for the SLED investigation came from the Bowman Police Department.

Thomas was being held in the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

