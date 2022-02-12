SLED: Sumter couple charged with human trafficking released on bond

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter couple has been charged with human trafficking and is currently out on bond, according to officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Will Fullwood, 69, and Tina Mae Epps, 60, on February 4, after an investigation requested by DSS.

Fullwood was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful conduct toward a child and was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center. After that arrest, he was transported to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center and served with an additional warrant for trafficking in persons, victim under 18 years of age, according to SLED.

Epps was arrested and charged with trafficking in persons, victim under 18 years of age.

SLED worked with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations during the investigation, according to officials.

The case will be prosecuted by the SC Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.