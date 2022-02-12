SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SLED: Sumter couple charged with human trafficking released on bond

File photo of jail cell bars.
File photo of jail cell bars.(Storyblocks)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter couple has been charged with human trafficking and is currently out on bond, according to officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Will Fullwood, 69, and Tina Mae Epps, 60, on February 4, after an investigation requested by DSS.

Fullwood was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful conduct toward a child and was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center. After that arrest, he was transported to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center and served with an additional warrant for trafficking in persons, victim under 18 years of age, according to SLED.

Epps was arrested and charged with trafficking in persons, victim under 18 years of age.

SLED worked with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations during the investigation, according to officials.

The case will be prosecuted by the SC Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Police say the photos are part of an investigation into a theft but did not provide further...
Police seek help identifying man in surveillance footage
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their...
Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video
Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out

Latest News

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they have arrested a 36-year-old...
SLED makes arrest in Orangeburg Co. shooting
Kumar, orangutan from the Greenville Zoo and Cupid, a turtle from the South Carolina Aquarium,...
Orangutan, turtle among SC animals making Super Bowl picks
A race aimed at helping people with disabilities return to James Island on Saturday.
Cupid’s Chase 5K returns to James Island
South Carolina Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, asks fellow senators to stop delaying a...
South Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls