SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 dead after shooting at Texas sports bar

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - Three men are dead after a shooting at a central Laredo, Texas, sports bar.

According to KGNS, the incident happened on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. when the Laredo Police and Fire Department were called out to the 2300 block of Jacaman Road for a shooting.

According to reports, three people were shot outside of the TKO Sports Bar after a fight broke out between several men.

Paramedics arrived and found two men ages 21 and 25 dead at the scene.

A third victim was a 21-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition; he was eventually pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At this time, Laredo Police have not disclosed if an arrest has been made or if there is a person of interest.

The Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the scene and is actively investigating the case.

If you have any information regarding on the case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and...
Men arrested after investigators find drugs and guns at Goose Creek home
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their...
Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video
Authorities say an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist has...
Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies

Latest News

A Cincinnati Bengals fan walks to his seat before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against...
Bengals, Rams fail to score on 1st drives
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
This photo provided by BMW shows a scene from BMW’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star-power
Volunteers have been sorting through and handing out the donations at a storefront inside the...
Community organization collects donations for victims of Palms Apartment fire