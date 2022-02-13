SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Ga. 2-year-old, possibly heading to Minn.

1-year-old Nova Sampson was last seen Saturday evening.
1-year-old Nova Sampson was last seen Saturday evening.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Officials say Nova Sampson was abducted Saturday evening in Cherokee County, Georgia. Nova has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing camouflage onesie.

Officials believe he was taken by 21-year-old Camren Kevon-Christopher Clark, the child’s non-custodial father. Clark is 5′9″ tall and weighs 132 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and white socks.

They are believed to be travelling in a red Nissan Altima with Mississippi license plate LRC5349. The Altima has black rims, white sticker on left side of the trunk and a dent on the passenger side of the trunk. They were last seen heading north on Interstate 75.

The sheriff’s office says Clark is with his girlfriend, Malaysia Haynes, 22, of Minnesota, and the group may be heading to her home in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 678-618-5323.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
Police say the photos are part of an investigation into a theft but did not provide further...
Police seek help identifying man in surveillance footage
For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their...
Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and...
Men arrested after investigators find drugs and guns at Goose Creek home

Latest News

US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell
The Cupid’s Chase 5K returned to James Island County Park to help enhance the lives of people...
Cupid’s Chase 5K returns to James Island
Several Lowcountry organizations came together on Saturday with the community to lend a helping...
Community volunteers works to clean area for site of new Lowcountry park