Ashley Ridge wins 5-A wrestling state championship

Ashley Ridge earned a comeback win over Hillcrest to take the 5-A state wrestling championship...
Ashley Ridge earned a comeback win over Hillcrest to take the 5-A state wrestling championship on Saturday(Ashley Ridge High School)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A major comeback over the final few matches lifted Ashley Ridge to their first state championship in Wrestling taking the 5-A title with a 27-26 win over Hillcrest.

The Swamp Foxes trailed in the meet 26-15 with just 3 matches remaining but managed to win each of the final 3 matches to earn the victory and the championship.

The win is a huge upset for Ashley Ridge as HIllcrest had been the top ranked team in the state for the entire season going into Saturday.

In the 2-A championship match, Timberland fell just short of winning a championship as they lost to Ninety-Six 40-24.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

