Ashley Ridge wins 5-A wrestling state championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A major comeback over the final few matches lifted Ashley Ridge to their first state championship in Wrestling taking the 5-A title with a 27-26 win over Hillcrest.

The Swamp Foxes trailed in the meet 26-15 with just 3 matches remaining but managed to win each of the final 3 matches to earn the victory and the championship.

The win is a huge upset for Ashley Ridge as HIllcrest had been the top ranked team in the state for the entire season going into Saturday.

In the 2-A championship match, Timberland fell just short of winning a championship as they lost to Ninety-Six 40-24.

