A brief cool down for the second half of the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the area today, bring in cooler temperatures and the chance of a few showers. Not everyone will see rain, but have the rain gear close by just in case. Highs will be in the low 60s this afternoon thanks to the cloud cover. Overnight lows will drop back into the 30s over the next few nights, so have the heavy coat ready for the early morning hours! We’ll stay dry on Valentine’s Day with highs in the low 50s. High pressure will be in control through the middle of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s on Tuesday, in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front. The front will approach the area Thursday and Friday, bringing the potential for showers and storms.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower, Especially Along the Coast. High 62, Low 35.

MONDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 54, Low 38.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 63, Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 70, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers and Storms Possible. High 75, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 65, Low 44.

