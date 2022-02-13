Bulldogs Avenge Early Season Loss in 66-58 Road Victory Over Coppin State

BALTIMORE, MD – Four Bulldogs scored double figures as South Carolina State avenged an early season Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) loss in an 66-58 road victory over Coppin State Saturday (Feb. 12) at PEC Arena.

Junior guard Rahsaan Edwards tossed in a team-high 15 points, six rebounds and two steals, teammate Edward Oliver-Hampton recorded the games only double-double with 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds in the win

Jemal Davis and Omar Croskey added 10 each respectively for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs ranked nationally in rebounding dominated on a boards today with 49-35 over the Eagles, while leading the way in points in the paint (34-16), points off turnovers (20-17) and bench points (21-20).

South Carolina State shot 12-of-15 (80%) from the charity stripe, to improve to 13-11 overall, 5-3 in the MEAC tied for 3rd place.

Up Next: South Carolina State will wrap of the second of two-game road trip against Morgan State on Monday (Feb.14th) in a 7:30 p.m. start. SCSU then return home for the final of a two-game home stretch of the regular season versus Maryland-Eastern Shore (Feb. 19th) on Saturday in the first of a double-header beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a showdown with Delaware State 7:30 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 21st).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.