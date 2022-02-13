Charleston falls in tough battle at UNCW, 85-79

WILMINGTON, N.C. - The College of Charleston men’s basketball squad fell 85-79 in a tight, physical road battle at CAA-leader UNCW on Saturday night. The Cougars drop to 13-10 overall and 5-6 in CAA action.

CofC fought for a full 40 minutes and cut within one possession multiple times in the second half, but UNCW’s hot shooting allowed the Seahawks to stave off the Cougars in the final minute. UNCW shot 54 percent and made 25-of-35 free throws to hold off CofC.

Senior John Meeks led the Cougars with 21 points and a season-high nine rebounds, surpassing the 1,000-career point mark with a 3-pointer in the second half. Meeks led three Cougars in double figures with Brenden Tucker chipping in 13 points and Raekwon Horton reaching double figures for the third time in his career with 11 points.

Charleston was relentless on the glass once again, outpacing UNCW 39-26 and pouring in 21 second-chance points to UNCW’s five. The Cougars have yet to be outrebounded in league play. The second-chance opportunities allowed CofC to absorb UNCW runs and claw back.

After trailing by nine at the break and falling down by as many as 14, Meeks and company came storming back with a 12-1 run to the cut deficit to three. Meeks scored 10 of CofC’s 12 points during the spurt, burying back-to-back tough triples.

UNCW went on to push back in front by seven, but once again the Cougars responded. Dimitrius Underwood and Tucker paired up to sink two 3-pointers on consecutive possessions and get CofC to within two at the 4:21 mark. CofC never got over the hump though as the Seahawks cashed in at the foul line late.

Key Cougars

Senior John Meeks shot 7-of-14 from the floor en route to a team-high 21 points and season-high nine rebounds.

Junior Brenden Tucker was a lift off the bench with 13 points and a season-high five assists.

Freshman Raekwon Horton chipped in 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.

Freshman Nikita Evdokimov hit two threes and scored a career-high six points off the bench.

Game Notes

The Cougars outrebounded UNCW, 39-26, and snagged another 14 offensive rebounds.

CofC used those 14 offensive rebounds to outscore UNCW, 21-5, in second-chance points.

The Cougars also got 34 points from its bench, outpacing UNCW’s reserves by 25.

CofC hit a season-high 13 triples with five different players draining at least two.

John Meeks surpassed the 1,000-point career mark with a deep trey in the second half.

Up Next: The Cougars return to Charleston for a 3-game homestand at TD Arena beginning Monday night vs. Drexel. Tip-off vs. the Dragons is set for 7 p.m. ET.

