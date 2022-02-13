Community organization collects donations for victims of Palms Apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit, West Ashley Connects, has partnered with the Citadel Mall and others to provide a space for community members to volunteer and donate items to those affected by the Palms Apartment fire.

Kenneth Marolda with West Ashley Connects says this is their largest project to date.

“It’s the biggest initiative physically, literally, financially and in every sense,” Marolda said.

Food, baby clothes, household supplies and undergarments are just a few of the many items that have been donated by the community.

West Ashley Connects says they were able to get many items from pods full of donations collected by West Ashley Tool Rental, Software Solutions and Designs and the Palms Apartment.

Volunteers have been sorting through and handing out the donations at a storefront inside the Citadel Mall.

“They can fill up a cart; they can come back as many times as they’d like,” Marolda said. “We have food. We’ve been getting donations of primarily nonperishable, and we go through that to sort out expired foods to make sure that whatever we have here is immediately usable for them.”

Not everyone lost their homes due to fire damage. One resident, Earnest Bain, was forced out because of smoke damage and says he is grateful the community has come together to offer their support.

“I appreciate it, and I hope we always stay this way,” Bain said. “A lot of times things happen, and we don’t look out for each other, you know what I mean. But anytime there’s a storm or something comes, we look out for each other then.”

The organization says they will continue to accept volunteers and donations so long as the residents need supplies. They are also looking to help beyond this initiative.

“We are planning the next step for the residents as well as at least some options for them to choose from,” Marolda said. “Whether that’s helping them out with a security deposit, an application fee, or furnishings.”

West Ashley Connects says they have also opened their doors to residents recently affected by the apartment fire in Summerville.

The donation center will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their storefront in the Citadel Mall.

