SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Community volunteers works to clean area for site of new Lowcountry park

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry organizations came together on Saturday with the community to lend a helping hand for a project in the Lowcountry.

Friends of Lowcountry Lowline, Charleston Waterkeeper and the Sustainable Ocean Alliance gathered at New Market Creek under I-26 trying to bring the creek back to its original state.

Officials with Charleston Waterkeeper says over time the creek fills with debris from the overpass. They say once a year, they get together to do a creek cleanup.

Friends of Lowcountry Lowline says the community cleanup came just in time for them to share the plans for a 1.7 long park. They’re planning for it to run right along I-26.

“This is going to be huge for the community, it’s really just a gathering space, said Megan Mills, executive assistant for Friends of Lowcountry Lowline. “So when I-26 came, it really divided the peninsula in half. So this is going to be a way to connect the communities back together. It’s going to be green space, it’s also going to be active, so you’ll be able to bike and walk safely around the peninsula.”

Friends of Lowcountry Lowline says their next step is to meet with the Charleston City Council in March to discuss funding for the project.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Police say the photos are part of an investigation into a theft but did not provide further...
Police seek help identifying man in surveillance footage
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their...
Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video
Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out

Latest News

The Cupid’s Chase 5K returned to James Island County Park to help enhance the lives of people...
Cupid’s Chase 5K returns to James Island
Authorities say an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist has...
Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies
VIDEO: Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies
VIDEO: Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies
VIDEO: Community volunteers works to clean area for site of new Lowcountry park
VIDEO: Community volunteers works to clean area for site of new Lowcountry park