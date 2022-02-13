SC Lottery
Deputies: Berkeley Co. man arrested on multiple narcotics-related charges

Authorities say a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Sangaree man...
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Sangaree man Saturday.

Thomas Lee Vergho was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana for distribution, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a schedule II narcotic and trafficking fentanyl.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation was opened after receiving tips from the community.

Detectives say they conducted a traffic stop on Vergho during the investigation and a search during the stop found marijuana and fentanyl.

Vergho also had a firearm that has been reported stolen from Dorchester County, officials say.

Authorities say a search warrant at Vergho’s home led to the discovery of approximately 362 grams of marijuana, 10.6 grams of fentanyl, seven glass vials containing marijuana cigarettes, eight Percocet tablets and approximately $16,200.

