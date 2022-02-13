SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: Missing person found unharmed

Mykalla Ann Smalls, 21, was reported missing and endangered by her family on Sunday.
Mykalla Ann Smalls, 21, was reported missing and endangered by her family on Sunday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they found a person who was reported missing.

Mykalla Ann Smalls, 21, was reported missing and endangered by her family on Sunday.

At 2:30 p.m. Smalls left her residence near Trask Parkway in the Seabrook area on foot, deputies say.

After an advisory, deputies say alert citizens driving through Seabrook saw Smalls and contacted the sheriff’s office dispatch.

Deputies responded and found Smalls unharmed.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and...
Men arrested after investigators find drugs and guns at Goose Creek home
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their...
Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video
Authorities say an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist has...
Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies

Latest News

Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball and New Mexico State Men’s Basketball say Ishan White died.
Former Berkeley High School basketball star dies
All of the changes are in response to a decline of COVID cases and an effort to keep kids safe,...
DHEC updates guidelines for K-12 schools, Childcare Centers
Authorities say a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Sangaree man...
Deputies: Berkeley Co. man arrested on multiple narcotics-related charges
South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate more than $2 billion in federal money...
SC Senate to discuss spending $2 billion in federal cash