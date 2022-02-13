Deputies: Missing person found unharmed

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they found a person who was reported missing.

Mykalla Ann Smalls, 21, was reported missing and endangered by her family on Sunday.

At 2:30 p.m. Smalls left her residence near Trask Parkway in the Seabrook area on foot, deputies say.

After an advisory, deputies say alert citizens driving through Seabrook saw Smalls and contacted the sheriff’s office dispatch.

Deputies responded and found Smalls unharmed.

