SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC updates guidelines for K-12 schools, Childcare Centers

All of the changes are in response to a decline of COVID cases and an effort to keep kids safe,...
All of the changes are in response to a decline of COVID cases and an effort to keep kids safe, DHEC says.(Nick Neville)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Health Department is updating its COVID-19 guidelines for Childcare Centers and K-12 schools.

Childcare Centers now include a Test to Stay recommendation.

DHEC says the updated childcare guidance means kids who are close contacts can avoid quarantine if they do not have any symptoms and get tested twice: once on day 3 and again between days 5-7. Kids are encouraged to wear a mask through the 10 day period if they are two or older.

“We are consistent in our stance that recommendations should reflect the latest COVID-19 trends and data,” DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

DHEC has also modified its COVID guidance for K-12 schools.

Changes to the K-12 school guidance are as followed:

  • When using the Test to Stay program, students may remove their mask as needed to participate in an extracurricular activity or sport once they have tested negative on day 5 or later. They must continue to mask at all other times at school through the 10-day period.
  • DHEC no longer strongly recommends universal mask requirements in schools; however, we strongly encourage individuals to mask. We also recognize two specific scenarios in which masking is most needed: when the school’s surrounding community has substantial or high transmission; and when there is an outbreak in a class.

All of the changes are in response to a decline of COVID cases and an effort to keep kids safe, DHEC says.

“We are glad to see cases declining in recent weeks, and we are updating our guidance to reflect that trend while maintaining our focus on keeping children in person at school safely,” Traxler said. “That said, we must continue increasing our vaccinations, masking when appropriate, and following other protocols if we want to see this trend continue and ultimately end this pandemic.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and...
Men arrested after investigators find drugs and guns at Goose Creek home
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their...
Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video
Authorities say an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist has...
Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies

Latest News

Mykalla Ann Smalls, 21, was reported missing and endangered by her family on Sunday.
Deputies: Missing person found unharmed
Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball and New Mexico State Men’s Basketball say Ishan White died.
Former Berkeley High School basketball star dies
Authorities say a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Sangaree man...
Deputies: Berkeley Co. man arrested on multiple narcotics-related charges
South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate more than $2 billion in federal money...
SC Senate to discuss spending $2 billion in federal cash