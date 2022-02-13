SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Former Berkeley High School basketball star dies

Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball and New Mexico State Men’s Basketball say Ishan White died.
Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball and New Mexico State Men’s Basketball say Ishan White died.(Live 5 News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A 2019 graduate and former men’s basketball player at the Berkeley High School died on Saturday.

Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball and New Mexico State Men’s Basketball say Ishan White died.

In a tweet, Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball said, “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the entire Berkeley Stags community.”

New Mexico State Basketball said, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Aggie Ishan White.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and...
Men arrested after investigators find drugs and guns at Goose Creek home
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their...
Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video
Authorities say an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist has...
Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies

Latest News

Authorities say a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Sangaree man...
Deputies: Berkeley Co. man arrested on multiple narcotics-related charges
Several Lowcountry organizations came together on Saturday with the community to lend a helping...
Community volunteers works to clean area for site of new Lowcountry park
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community volunteers works to clean area for site of new Lowcountry park
Authorities say an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist has...
Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies