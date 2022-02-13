Former Berkeley High School basketball star dies
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A 2019 graduate and former men’s basketball player at the Berkeley High School died on Saturday.
Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball and New Mexico State Men’s Basketball say Ishan White died.
In a tweet, Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball said, “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the entire Berkeley Stags community.”
Sad news out of Moncks Corner. Former Berkeley boys basketball player, 2019 graduate Ishan White, passed away earlier today. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the entire Berkeley Stags community. @BerkeleyStags— Berkeley Men's Basketball (@StagsBoysBBall) February 12, 2022
New Mexico State Basketball said, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Aggie Ishan White.”
We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Aggie Ishan White.— NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) February 13, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with Ishan's family and friends as we grieve with them during this time. #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/uVRvNhRiTn
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.