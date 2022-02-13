SC Lottery
Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama

Sen. Lindsey Graham is among a handful of Republicans declaring a willingness to back President...
Sen. Lindsey Graham is among a handful of Republicans declaring a willingness to back President Joe Biden’s yet-to-be-announced Supreme Court nominee.(Mary Green)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Lindsey Graham is among a handful of Republicans declaring a willingness to back President Joe Biden’s yet-to-be-announced Supreme Court nominee.

The South Carolina senator has been promoting Michelle Childs, a federal judge in his state, as his preferred choice to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Graham calls Childs someone “I can see myself supporting.”

The White House says Childs is among a small group of candidates being considered.

The White House and Senate Democrats hope to get bipartisan support for Biden’s nominee. But whether Democrats end up winning any GOP support remains to be seen.

Biden has promised his nominee will be a Black woman - a first for the court.

