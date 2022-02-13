SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city then killed himself as police closed in.

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.

After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons.

Police say three shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, and two more turned up at hospitals in different cities.

Four of the victims were male and one was female. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Police have provided no information about the identity of the shooter or his victims but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and...
Men arrested after investigators find drugs and guns at Goose Creek home
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their...
Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video
Authorities say an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist has...
Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham is among a handful of Republicans declaring a willingness to back President...
Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler
In France, the so-called Freedom Convoy descended on Paris Saturday.
'Freedom Convoy' protests come to Paris