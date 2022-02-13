SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Senate to discuss spending $2 billion in federal cash

South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate more than $2 billion in federal money...
South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate more than $2 billion in federal money coming to the state.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate more than $2 billion in federal money coming to the state.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler says he expects the Senate on Tuesday to discuss the plan to spend $1.7 billion in COVID-19 relief on rural water and sewer systems and rural broadband internet.

Senators will also discuss how to spend $525 million in federal fines after the U.S. government failed to meet a deadline to remove plutonium from the Savannah River Site near Aiken.  

The plan would give Allendale, Barnwell and Aiken counties nearest the site $341 million and spread the rest of the money around the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and...
Men arrested after investigators find drugs and guns at Goose Creek home
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their...
Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video
Authorities say an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist has...
Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham is among a handful of Republicans declaring a willingness to back President...
Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama
Several Lowcountry organizations came together on Saturday with the community to lend a helping...
Community volunteers works to clean area for site of new Lowcountry park
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bill to protect kids online raises concerns