Terry leads Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 82-65

Claudell Harris Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Buccaneers (5-20, 1-11). Tahlik...
Claudell Harris Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Buccaneers (5-20, 1-11). Tahlik Chavez added 14 points. Taje' Kelly had 13 points.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WCSC) - Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 82-65 on Saturday.

D’Maurian Williams added 21 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Williams also had six assists.

Kareem Reid had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Gardner-Webb (15-10, 9-3 Big South Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ludovic Dufeal added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Claudell Harris Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Buccaneers (5-20, 1-11). Tahlik Chavez added 14 points. Taje’ Kelly had 13 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 88-63 on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

